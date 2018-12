© Global Look / Estelle Ruiz

Authorities have arrested a French policeman caught with a bag full of explosives in Paris. He may be charged with arms trafficking, according to Le Figaro, and has been suspended from active duty.Given the charges, Le Figaro believes he may be involved in arms trafficking.The national gendarmerie confirmed the officer has been suspended from his post. He was recently rotated from Maisons-Alfort to Calais, whereParis, like many European cities, is on high alert during the holidays after previous years have brought terror attacks and threats. Over a dozen people were shot and two killed at a Christmas market in Strasbourg earlier this month, and the US State Department has warned tourists traveling to Barcelona to expect an attack "with little or no warning" during Christmas or New Year's.