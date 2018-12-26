© Twitter / @zhanglucy88; Weibo; Twitter / @pZO5xK2Su74DiBW

A man has hijacked a bus and drove it into a crowd of people in China's city of Longyan, killing 8 people and injuring 22 others. The attacker is believed to have entered the bus armed with a knife and caused panic.The incident happened in the coastal southeastern Fujian province. The assailant was reportedly detained by police. HeOne of those killed is thought to be a police officer.Online footage, purporting to be from the scene, shows a road littered with parts from damaged vehicles and a group of police officers and bystanders pouncing on the alleged hijacker.Other clips show people lying on the ground, apparently hurt in the incident (WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES).