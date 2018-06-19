A Moscow taxi driver lost control of his car and drove his vehicle onto a crowded sidewalk on Saturday afternoon. At least seven people were injured, including two Mexican nationals, who had come to Russia for the World Cup.on Saturday, whenand crashed into a road sign."According to preliminary data, the crash occurred when," the police said in a statement. A criminal investigation into the incident was launched, the police added later.Footage from the scene shows the driver fleeing angry pedestrians immediately after the incident. It remained unclear, whether people managed to snatch him or if police got him first.The driver of the licensed cab, who was arrested by the police, turned out to haveSeven people were injured according to police. One woman has reportedly received medium injuries, while all the other pedestrians were injured mildly. Photos of the car, posted by the traffic authority, showed little damage and did not suggest high-speed impact.Two women, both citizens of Mexico, were caught up in the incident, receiving slight injuries, the Embassy said.