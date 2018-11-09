Barcelona Car ram crowd
Local police report that two people, including a minor, were injured in the incident which ostensibly occured after the driver had lost control of the vehicle and drove it onto the sidewalk, colliding with several parked motorcycles.

A driver in Barcelona reportedly lost control of his vehicle and veered it onto the sidewalk on Friday morning, colliding with several pedestrians and parked motorcycles.

Police have cordoned off the area, diverting the traffic from the scene.

Seven ambulances were called to the scene and are serving those affected. No casualties were reported, but according to the Guardia Urbana de Barcelona, the municipal police force, two people were injured in the incident.


The Barcelona-based newspaper El Periodico reports that there were four people injured, including a 10-year-old girl, who was rushed to hospital in grave condition. It was apparently some sort of an "indisposition" that caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.