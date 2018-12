Users were asked how much money would make them quit using the social network.Facebook has been constantly under fire recently for privacy breaches, political bias and market monopoly, sending its stocks tumbling 6 percent and user trust plummeting - according to surveys , at least. But not trusting Facebook and not using it are not the same thing, a study published earlier this week shows.Plos One, a privately run peer-reviewed research journal based out of California, decided to assess Facebook's worth not to the stock markets, but to the average user.The method worked through holding "experimental auctions" where the real money was placed based on their not using the site for various periods of time, from an hour to an entire year.While Facebook's official net-worth sits around $630bn,Despite that we now have another look at how much value is truly behind the massive social-networking platform, the numbers have done little to explain how a site that predominantly traffics in cat-memes, pictures of babies and food has managed to become such an integral aspect of our lives.