A tsunami warning has been issued for the coastal areas of Russia's Far East after a strong earthquake off the coast of Kamchatka. Waves are said to be possible within 300 kilometers of the epicenter.The quake was registered on Friday morning local time, at the depth of 33 kilometers (20 miles) under the Bering Sea, some 80 kilometers east of the coast of Kamchatka.There was no threat as of yet to Alaska, the continental US, or Hawaii, the US government's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.