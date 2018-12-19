Earth Changes
Thousands of rare 'ice flowers' bloom on Russian lake
RT
Wed, 19 Dec 2018 10:35 UTC
The thousands of crystalline blossoms bloomed on Valdai Lake in northwestern Russia on Tuesday and, thankfully, visitors had their cameras on hand to capture the rare sight in all its majesty.
The phenomenon was caused by a sudden temperature drop, the director of the Valdai National Park, Nikolai Sokolov, explained.
For context, this is how Valdai Lake usually looks during winter.
Conditions need to be perfect for such a rare phenomenon to take place: while the lake's waters are still warm enough to flow, a sudden cold snap creates ice near the surface.
The phenomenon was short-lived, however, as increased wind, a rise in temperatures and heavy snowfall conspired to quickly obliterate the frost-bitten blossoms from the landscape almost as quickly as they had appeared.
