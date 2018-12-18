© Unknown

"Israel almost daily invades Lebanese airspace and territorial waters and sometimes violates the border of Lebanon. Almost every day they violate Lebanese airspace, which constitutes a breach of an international law. Therefore, we have called on the international community and countries that have an influence on Israel to take a clear stand opposing any aggression against Lebanon."

Lebanon registers breaches of its airspace by Israel almost on an everyday basis, LebaneseHowever, the situation on the border with Israel remains calm despite the ongoing Israeli operation dubbed Northern Shield, the ambassador noted. "The situation on the ground is stable, calm, there are no military clashes," Bou Nassar added.In late November, the Israeli army launched the Northern Shield operation in order to expose and neutralize cross-border attack tunnels that Hezbollah dug from Lebanon into Israel.