Levels of rough sleeping rough in the UK haveaccording to new figures.The government has been accused of "ignoring an ongoing crisis" as research estimatesCampaigners said reduced investment for affordable homes, cuts to housing benefit and a lack of protection for private renters had prompted the rise, leaving thousands of people with no choice but to sleep rough.The research, collated by academics at Heriot-Watt University for Crisis, suggest the true scale of rough sleeping, which put the figure for England at 4,751.The findings come after official figures revealed the number of children without a home in England has hit a 12-year high,Tracy, who is in her fifties and didn't want to use her full name, is currently homeless in London and spent a year and a half between hostels and rough sleeping, while also holding down a job as a cleaner.After escaping a manipulative partner, she moved into shared accommodation."It was really scary at night.Once I asked a woman for directions and she jumped down my throat thinking I was asking for money."Theresa May, the prime minister, recently unveiled a £100m government fund in an attempt to eradicate rough-sleeping in England by 2027, but the government has been criticised for not acting quickly enough.Legislation enacted by the Scottish government in 2012, which entitles everyone who finds themselves homeless through no fault of their own to accommodation, has seen homelessness applications drop by 39 per cent over the last decade.By contrast, in England and Wales housing isResponding to the figures, John Healey, Labour's shadow housing secretary, said: "Slashing investment for affordable homes, cutting housing benefit, reducing funding for homelessness services, and turning their backs on private renters."The number of people sleeping rough fell under Labour but has risen dramatically since 2010. A Labour government will end rough sleeping within five years, and tackle the root causes of rising homelessness."Jon Glackin, a former rough sleeper and founder of Street Kitchen, which provides meals for homeless people, accused ministers of "ignoring an ongoing problem"."They said they were going to commit £100m, but this isn't new money. Every time they announce new initiatives, it's acquired through further cuts somewhere else."They're more interested in cultivating good relationships with businessesPrevious research by Crisis showed homeless people were almost 17 times more likely to be victims of violence and 15 times more likely to be verbally abused compared to the general public.Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis, said: ". While the Scottish government has taken the first step in announcing a plan to eradicate homelessness, full implementation cannot come soon enough."Meanwhile, the governments in England and Wales must step up urgently with their own plans to end this crisis."Kevin Stewart, Scottish housing minister, said: "We are clear that one person being made homeless is one too many though which is why we have made it a priority to end homelessness and rough sleeping.