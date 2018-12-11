© Stephanie Klein-Davis /The Roanoke Times via AP



Winter Storm Diego dumps a years worth of snowfall in a single day in the South East USA, hundreds of thousands without power, while in Europe blizzards rage as an extra tropical low collides with a cold air front dumping three feet plus of snow across France, Italy, Austria, and Russia with its own blizzard burying herds of animals. Interestingly the global main stream media does not want to talk about low solar activity as a possible cause for the extreme weather as predicted by solar forecasters to start now. 2+2 =3.33 in the world of mind control.