A secret briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel seems to have solidified the belief of several senators that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is personally responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Haspel appeared on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to brief a dozen or so senators on intelligence the CIA had about Khashoggi's death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey two months ago.Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennessee), who currently chairs the Foreign Relations committee, said after the briefing.said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), referring to media reports that Khashoggi was dismembered with a bone saw inside the consulate.The former wingman of the hawkish Sen. John McCain, who has been on board with much of President Donald Trump's agenda since McCain's death in August, Graham has sided with critics of Trump's Saudi Arabia policy over the Khashoggi incident."If John McCain were alive I believe he would be standing with me today, leading the charge to come down like a ton of bricks on the crown prince for what he's done to the relationship, the way he's destabilized the region," he told reporters on Tuesday.Graham also authored an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal earlier in the day, which argued that bin Salman is a "wrecking ball to US-Saudi relations" whose behavior helps only Iran.Graham later agreed with the sentiment, tweeting , "On this, I stand with Rand!"Haspel's briefing was limited to the chairs and ranking members of the Foreign Relations, Armed Services, and Intelligence committees, as well as the Appropriation subcommittee, and majority and minority leaders."I think it would have been good to have the full Senate," said Sen. Corker. Asked why the briefing was limited, he said, "I don't know."