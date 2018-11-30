© Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal



Another winter storm

As much as 53 inches (134 centimeters) of snow

The National Weather Service says the most recent snowfall Thursday and early Friday totaled about 20 inches (45 cm) at Northstar, Squaw Valley and Mt. Rose on the highway connecting Reno to Lake Tahoe.Precipitation has been mostly in the form of rain in the valleys, including Reno where a record .61 inch of rain fell at the airport Thursday, breaking the old record of .32 set in 2000.Source: AP