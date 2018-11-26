© Paolo Paradiso/Getty Images



UK data reveals increasing differences in life expectancy, especially among women.In England, the gap in life expectancy between poor and rich people is increasing - with women experiencing the worst outcomes.Ezzati and his colleagues used registration data from the Office for National Statistics to examine population and death records from 2001 to 2016, and analysed them by age, cause of death and socio-economic status. All up, the research covered 7.65 million deaths.The study found that the gap between average age of death in the country's most and least affluent groups had increased across the board - but much more so for women.Looking at female death rates in more detail, however, revealed an astonishingly bad picture."Since 2011, the rise in female life expectancy has stalled in the third, fourth, and fifth most deprived deciles and has reversed in the two most deprived," the researchers write.In 2016, the researchers discovered, death rates from every disease and at every age were higher among poor people than among the rich.The scientists conclude with a call for the urgent introduction of "proportionate universalism" - the provision of healthcare services in a way that delivers at a scale that is appropriate to the level of need within any given community.