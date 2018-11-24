© Michael Craig



The man who Farmers ditched as their longstanding Santa in tomorrow's Auckland Christmas parade has said he is taking legal advice over a "big wrong" done to him.Neville Baker told the Herald on Sunday tonight it had been insinuated he was a "pervert"."Everyone is picking things out and making me to look to be stupid. I'm going to take legal advice right across the board I'm going to address this because there's been a big wrong."Children's Christmas Parade Trust chairman Michael Barnett said he objected to the description of Farmers as having "sacked" Baker.Baker said he was Santa at an event in Hamilton today."I can show you today thousands of emails of support. Today I walked into an event and people clapped and they said 'Good on you, keep your head up you're doing a fantastic job that's why we have got you back'."All the people I know say 'They've got the wrong person, that's not who you are'."That's not Santa, and that's not Neville Baker. All my girls today say 'What are they doing this for? We wouldn't still be working for you for four or five years if this is who you are'."The organiser of the Onehunga Christmas Parade organiser, which was cancelled today due to bad weather, said she had "never thought about" whether she would hire a female Santa but concluded it was unlikely.Barnett said Baker's comments "did not sound like the values of a family parade"."We chose to use a different agency. Santa is alive and well," Barnett said.It is understood the new Santa on the Farmers parade will still be a man but it is unclear who the new Santa recruitment service used is.With rain forecast tomorrow, the parade may be postponed to Sunday, December 2. A radio announcement will be made on The Hits at 10am.Farmers has been sponsoring the parade since 1934 as a gift to the children of Auckland.Howick Local Board chairman David Collings chimed in, slamming the move as "ridiculous".