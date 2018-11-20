Almost all central and western areas have set new records already this autumn

Several places set new records for autumn sunshine on Sunday with 12 days of the season to go, NOS reported.. Southern Limburg has been the brightest place this autumn so far, with 465.4 hours up to now, though this is not a local record., including the central weather station at De Bilt, which clocked up 2000 hours of sunlight for the year to date.said NOS weatherman Gerrit Hiemstra.However, the bright conditions may be over for the time being, as forecasters predict only intermittent sunshine and temperatures in single figures until the weekend.