© Reuters/Rafael Marchante



NATO would be obsolete

"Nobody is threatening Europe. Russia doesn't want to conquer Europe in the least. Russia wants to trade, to cooperate, mostly in economy. And Europeans understand that."

There would be normalcy with Russia (though no love)

"Europe will simply become independent. It won't start loving Russia, it will just start working towards its own interests in the gas sector and other fields of the economy," Ivashov says. "That, of course, will lead to a political improvement: We will simply have normal, business-like relationships."

"We can negotiate with Germany, France, Italy and the like all we want, and seem to have a good relationship. And then suddenly there's an order from the Joint Chiefs of Staff: Get in your tanks and march on Russia! Why did we even talk to them in the first place?"

Forces within Europe don't want an EU army

"Poland has always been a conduit of American policies, and now it's receiving a big blank check... and it will never support a parallel military structure like a united European armed force. Neither will Norway, or the Baltic countries."

Chances an EU army will be created are slim