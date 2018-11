Beards may be more attractive to women when considering long-term than short-term relationships as they indicate a male's ability to successfully compete socially with other males for resources.

It's officially time to stop mocking the hipsters populating East London - men with beards are more attractive than those without.That's according to a study in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology , which asked 8,500 women to rate men with and without beards for their boyfriend potential.Heavy stubble received the highest ratings for general attractiveness, followed by full beards and light stubble.Whereas we associate beards with a man's age and masculine social dominance.One theory, the study states, is:Bin your razors, boys.