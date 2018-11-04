How has the media convinced the public, and particularly the Left, that Alexander Hamilton was somehow America's first progressive?There is a great deal of media manipulation in America nowadays and the main target of this manipulation if the Left. A prime example is how Vladimir Putin is portrayed as a ruthless aggressor and the anti-democratic militarist Alexander Hamilton is seen as America's first progressive and social justice warrior. This is because "image-making" has replaced historical analysis.It's painfully obvious how the media has managed to demonize Putin, but how has the media convinced the public, and particularly the Left, that Hamilton was somehow America's first progressive?One of the most popular shows over the past few years has been the Broadway musical Hamilton.In this absurd hagiography the following lies are boldly presented as truth: that Hamilton was a self-made man, anti-slavery, a champion of civil rights and pro-immigration.Alexander Hamilton was born on the island of Nevis, the son of a Scottish merchant. His college education was paid for by rich white businessmen allowing him to climb the social ladder on the mainland. While there he ingratiated himself as the aide-de-camp to the rich white landowner (and slave owner) George Washington. Washington would later appoint his aide to become the first Secretary of the Treasury. Hamilton's rise in American politics was made possible because he very opportunistically married Elizabeth Schuyler - the daughter of one of the richest and most powerful white men in New York State. Talk about benefiting from the Patriarchy!The only reason Hamilton did not own slaves was because his in-laws did. There are even historical documents proving Hamilton was involved in the transactions for the purchase and transfer of slaves on behalf of the Schuylers.Regarding civil rights...the first mini civil war and struggle for civil rights in America was "Shay's Rebellion" in 1787. After having fought in the war for Independence, Massachusetts farmers returned home only to find their farms taken over for debt by the courts and sold on the cheap to speculators aided by unscrupulous lawyers. It was a conflict between the agrarian class and the merchant class andIn fact, Hamilton had utter disdain for the lower classes seeing then as "a great beast".The "little man" for him was an insignificant nuisance.The anti-Trump audiences who have flocked to see the Broadway musical roar with approval whenever the lyrics pronounce pro-immigrant sentiments. What is ironically humorous about this is that Hamilton was indeed pro-immigrant - and that immigrant was Alexander Hamilton.