Builders were baffled after cracking open a wall to find around 1,000 human teeth inside.The workers were renovating an old building in Valdosta, Georgia, when they came across the stash of gnashers.They found them in the Converse building in the city's downtown area when they began to knock down a wall on the second floor.City staff have been digging into the building's history to find an explanation as to why they were there and believe they may have come up with part of an answer.Harry Evans, a researcher for the Lowndes County Historical Society and Museum, told the Valdosta Daily Times the building was once occupied by a dentist named Clarence Whittington in 1900.The building was then occupied by a different dentist - Dr. Lester G. Youmans - until at least 1930, the newspaper reported, citing a 1928 receipt for a tooth extraction as proof."We're trying to put puzzle pieces together, so what we're thinking is that the dentist that was above the drug store was the Dr. Youmans that we have the receipt from," Ellen Hill, the Valdosta Main Street director, told the Valdosta Daily Times."We can't find any direct family for [Youmans] so we can't find out exactly what happened," Davis added.What's even more unusual, this isn't the first time human teeth have been found in older buildings in the state."I'm not sure if it was common practice between dentists at that time, but it's very strange that there were two people that said, 'Hey, we've had that happen, too,'" Hill said.Davis, who said the museum has been told they're slated to receive some of the teeth, said the find adds to the city's "dental history."Here at the historical museum, we see them having another story," Davis said, adding he would be interested in trying to have DNA testing performed on the teeth.When asked if he was shocked to hear about the odd find, Davis said he is "beyond the point of being surprised anymore."