The United States Geological Survey has increased the Yellowstone supervolcano threat to "high."The USGS said that 11 of the 18 volcanoes they have classified as a "high threat" or a "very high threat" are located in Washington, Oregon, or California, "where explosive and often snow - and ice-covered edifices can project hazards long distances to densely populated and highly developed areas."Although the Yellowstone supervolcano is a "high" threat, i According to Forbes, the assessment that Yellowstone supervolcano was only high was not assigned on a whim. While the Yellowstone supervolcano does have the potential for a large eruption , other factors are at play. Such as the fact that it erupts so infrequently, shows no signs of increasing eruption risk today, and is located in a relatively sparsely populated area of the United States which decreases the threat.Despite the recent gradual uptick in thermal activity in the caldera directly below the supervolcano, the new USGS threat assessment is showing Yellowstone as stable, but dangerous when it does happen to erupt in the future, according to a report by the Missoulan The Yellowstone supervolcano is one of the most feared volcanoes on the globe, however, scientists are constantly reminding everyone that the chance of it erupting in a violent and globally devastating fashion is rather small,