US President Donald Trump scolded Saudi Arabia for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder and badly executed cover-up, calling itover the murder of the Washington Post columnist inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.Three weeks after the journalist disappeared, the details of his killing are still murky and the cause of his death is unknown. Saudi officials have come up with shaky explanations for Khashoggi's demise, first stating that he was killed accidentally in a fistfight and then alleging a "rogue operation" unbeknownst to the Saudi rulers." Trump told reporters on Tuesday.In an attempt to criticize the Khashoggi murder without criticizing Riyadh, Trump worded his statement to almost sound like he was unhappy with how the killing and the subsequent cover-up was executed.The punishment is very selective and will affect only 21 Saudi individuals the US State Department believes were involved in the killing. They will be denied entry to the US, either having their visas revoked or being made ineligible for applying.There have been persistent calls for Trump to terminate multi-billion dollar arms deals with Saudi Arabia, including from within his own party. However, the US leader seems to believe Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom Trump spoke on Tuesday.