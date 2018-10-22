© AFP 2018 / Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP

A railroad connecting Oslo and Trondheim was obstructed by some unspecified NATO cargo, which blocked the passage of passenger trains and forced travelers to seek alternative routes.The upcoming NATO military maneuvers in Norway have apparently already taken their toll on the country's infrastructure; railway traffic between the country's capital and its third-largest city was disrupted due to some military cargo blocking the way.According to a Sputnik correspondent, passenger train service "from Trondheim to Oslo via Hamar" ended up being suspended due to NATO cargo carriages blocking the railway, with passengers beingto bypass this hurdle.As the correspondent explained, the blockage occurred between Tynset and Alvdal stations., then he came round and claimed that it's just some cargo carriages," he added.Earlier, a group of peace activists held protest rallies in several Norwegian cities, taking a stand against the upcoming NATO Trident Juncture maneuvers and voicing their concerns over the nuclear arms race andThe "Trident Juncture 18" maneuvers will become the biggest NATO war games in history.