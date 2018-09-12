© Russian Defense Ministry



© Evgeny Epachintsev / Sputnik



© Ilya Pitalev / Sputnik



© Aleksandr Vilf / Sputnik



Some 300,000 troops and tens of thousands vehicles, aircraft and warships are participating in the largest military exercise Russia has staged in 37 years. Units from China are to take part in the maneuvers as well.The assets have been sent from all over Russia to several training ranges in the Far East of the country by railroad and military transport planes.For some participants, Vostok 2018 will be their first chance to show off some new weapon systems. For instance, the Airborne Troops will be deploying their freshly-supplied BMD-4M air-dropped infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot pickup trucks armed with Kornet anti-tank missiles.One of the key elements of the entire exercise, however, will be hard to notice from afar.A broadband link to the General Staff HQ in Moscow 900km away will keep the military chain-of-command in order.The exercise will be witnessed by monitors from 57 nations as well as NATO and the European Union, according to Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin. He added that Russia informed NATO of the planned exercise months ahead of time during a meeting in May.The US-led military bloc routinely voices concern over Russian exercises. The Vostok-2018, however, was not targeted by a wave of suspicion similar to its counterpart last year, the Zapad-2017, which some allies framed as bordering on an act of aggression and a possible ruse to launch an invasion of the Baltics. The fears never materialized, just as Moscow said.