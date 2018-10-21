It was conducted between September 19 and 21, and included 2109 adults who were asked the following questions;
- Would you like to live abroad sometime (outside Germany)?
- Compared to two years ago - is it more or less likely that you will live abroad, or is there no difference?
- Which of the following are reasons why you want to move abroad? (Multiple answers possible).
The main reason? Germans desire a more stable political situation, and want out.
Above all, those who can imagine emigration stated that they hoped for a calmer and more relaxed life in another country (38 percent).No wonder Merkel and her CSU allies are suffering massive losses in state elections, while anti-migration populist movements are gaining traction not only in Germany, but across Europe in general.
Other reasons include the hope of a higher quality of life (33 percent) and better weather (31 percent). -Die Welt (translated)