Archaeologists have found 1,500-year-old agricultural and carpentry tools in the ancient Greek city of Alexandria Troas in the northwestern province of Çanakkale (Greek Dardanellia).Thewere found during an excavation that began in 2011, headed by Dr. Erhan Öztepe, an instructor at Ankara University's archaeology department and the head of the Alexandria Troas excavations, said a statement from the Çanakkale Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism.Öztepe said it is the most interesting finding of 2018.The cache was found in an earthenware pithos, a massive storage vessel, dating to the 5th-6th century AD, in a field near the ancient city wall.The objects include"Iron and bronze agricultural and carpentry tools indicate the economy of the ancient city and farming activities in Alexandria Troas and nearby regions of the Early Byzantine period," he said.he added.Alexandria Troas wasand was a major port for trade and transportation between Asia Minor and Europe.Although its importance gradually faded under the Byzantine Empire, it was significant enough to remain the see of a bishopric until its abandonment some time in the Middle Ages.