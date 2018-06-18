© Kokorya Museum



© Kokorya Museum



© Alena Kypchakova



It didn't work.

© Kokorya Museum



© Kokorya Museum



© Sailuyugem Nature Park



Mummified archer turns up in remote museum after locals refused to hand him over to the Hermitage in St Petersburg.The ancient warrior wasin his burial chamber at a remote Altai Mountains site near the modern day village of Kokorya, some 314 kilometres south of regional capital Gorno-Altaisk. Next to the warrior was placed his weaponry.They were painted in black and white - so he knew which one to pull from the fur-lined quiver for each prey.which also had an iron quiver hook. The whistling was produced not from the tip but the horn-made coupling between the tip and the shaft, say experts. The fearsome noise was supposedly used by warriors to scare the enemy.Hun hunters deployed, when they could be shot with other arrows., making them easy targets.Squirrels jumped lower in their branches becoming more exposed, or leapt between trees - so going into the open.Archeologist Dr Alexander Ebel, from Gorno-Altaisk State University,Yet a study by Novosibirsk archeologist Yury Khudyakov suggests these arrows did whistle, a phenomenon described in ancient Chinese literature.The mummified warrior wasat the remote at Kam-Tytugem settlement.Alena Kypchakova, then 12, stumbled across the remains when she was set to work haymaking.She has since taken over from her father running the local museum in Kokorya.'I saw a pile of stones,' she recalled. 'It turned out that the grotto had collapsed. I found a hole between the stones, a way to get inside - and there was a grave.'I don't remember it too well, but I know I was not scared.'A local historian came and inspected the find.Before long eminent scientist Boris Kadikov from the Hermitage arrived too; he and a researcher spent three days with the find.Attempts to persuade her father to surrender the find to faraway museums - notably the Hermitage - all failed.'I remember Boris Kadikov told my father: 'Keep this head, do not give it to anybody, and one day your museum will be famous.'This moment has come.