Meteorologist Ryan Maue tweeted Monday that "record low temperatures are covering the map with a major cold front blasting through the Rockies to the Mississippi River."
Southern Colorado saw its first cold blast of the season, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Temperatures plummeted Sunday evening and snow began to fall. Freezing weather is expected to rebound somewhat over the next couple days.
This morning -- record low temperatures are covering the map with a major cold front blasting through the Rockies to the Mississippi River.— Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 15, 2018
Snowing pretty good in the greater Pueblo area. Snowing here at the weather office at the Pueblo airport (left) and CDOT pic in Pueblo West area (right). Note that US-50 is getting snowpacked #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZzsQjlJPXi— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 15, 2018
The Boulder area in Colorado also got snow, about 7 inches. Allenspark, just northwest of Boulder, got more than 11 inches of snow, Denver7 News reported.
Boulder@CUBoulder pic.twitter.com/B1hyXaHfgN— Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) October 15, 2018
However, Americans are experiencing frigid weather as far south as the Rio Grande, Maue tweeted. Parts of the south, including parts of Texas, will still be relatively warm compared to western states.
High temperatures Monday in the upper-30s to low-40s as far south as the Rio Grande River -- that's 30-45°F below normal.— Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 15, 2018
It should be around 80°F in Dallas, El Paso, Texas! pic.twitter.com/r5sPiQqIjX
