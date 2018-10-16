snow
Daily low temperature records are being smashed in the western half of the U.S. as states from Michigan to California experience wintry weather.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue tweeted Monday that "record low temperatures are covering the map with a major cold front blasting through the Rockies to the Mississippi River."

Southern Colorado saw its first cold blast of the season, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Temperatures plummeted Sunday evening and snow began to fall. Freezing weather is expected to rebound somewhat over the next couple days.





The Boulder area in Colorado also got snow, about 7 inches. Allenspark, just northwest of Boulder, got more than 11 inches of snow, Denver7 News reported.



However, Americans are experiencing frigid weather as far south as the Rio Grande, Maue tweeted. Parts of the south, including parts of Texas, will still be relatively warm compared to western states.