Puppet Masters
Julian Assange to regain partial internet access at Ecuadorian embassy - UPDATE
The Guardian
Sun, 14 Oct 2018 15:14 UTC
The Ecuadorian government suspended access in March because it said Assange had breached "a written commitment made to the government at the end of 2017 not to issue messages that might interfere with other states".
On Sunday, the Press Association reported that Ecuador had partly restored Assange's access to the internet, mobile phones and visits at the embassy, which had been restricted to members of his legal team.
The WikiLeaks founder has lived in the Ecuadorian embassy since June 2012 when he took refuge there to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of sex crimes, which he denies, and was granted political asylum.
Sweden dropped the case against Assange last year but he remains subject to arrest in the UK for jumping bail. He has said he fears he could be extradited to the US for questioning about the activities of WikiLeaks if he leaves the building.
WikiLeaks said in a statement: "Ecuador has told WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange that it will remove the isolation regime imposed on him following meetings between two senior UN officials and Ecuador's president, Lenin Moreno, on Friday."
Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, added: "It is positive that through UN intervention Ecuador has partly ended the isolation of Mr Assange although it is of grave concern that his freedom to express his opinions is still limited.
"The UN has already declared Mr Assange a victim of arbitrary detention. This unacceptable situation must end. The UK government must abide by the UN's ruling and guarantee that he can leave the Ecuadorian embassy without the threat of extradition to the United States."
Update - October 15: RT reports the Ecuadorian government has lifted restrictions on Assange, allowing visitors to the embassy (in addition to his legal team). Internet access and cell phone communications have also been restored. Assange was notified after UN officials Filippo Grandi and David Kaye met with Ecuador's President Moreno.