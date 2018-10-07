© Prison Planet.com



Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Jose Valencia Amores on Friday reaffirmed the country's decision to grant asylum to the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website's founder, Julian Assange.Valencia added thatwhere he is currently residing in the Ecuadorian embassy.Assange has been residing in the embassy since June 2012 after the United Kingdom granted his extradition to Sweden, where he was accused of sexual offenses. While the Swedish police dropped the charges in 2017, Assange is still wary of being extradited to the United States, where he is wanted for leaking classified documents of the US State Department.In July, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said that Assange might leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London at any moment if his rights and international norms were guaranteed.In late September, Moreno expressed hope to work together with the UK authorities to reach a legal solution that would allow Assange to leave the embassy.