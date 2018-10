© Lea Suzuki / The Chronicle



A San Francisco judge cast doubt Wednesday on a jury's $289 million damage award to a former Bay Area groundskeeper who was diagnosed with cancer after frequently spraying school grounds with a widely used weed-killer manufactured by Monsanto Co.Superior Court Judge Suzanne Bolanos said in a tentative ruling that she would likely overturn $250 million in punitive damages because there was no convincing evidence that Monsanto had knowingly manufactured a harmful product or acted "despicably" toward the plaintiff, Dewayne "Lee" Johnson. At a two-hour hearing later Wednesday, Bolanos suggested state law may also require her to throw out $31 million that jurors awarded for Johnson's reduced life expectancy.Bolanos did not announce a final ruling, but showed little indication during the hearing that she was reconsidering her tentative decision on punitive damages. "I'm not following your argument," she told Miller at one point after the lawyer said Monsanto had failed to properly test its product or study its effects.Johnson, now 46 and a Vallejo resident, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in October 2014 and with a more aggressive form of the cancer in March 2015. One of his doctors testified that he is unlikely to survive to 2020. He attended about half of Wednesday's hearing and did not comment afterward.He was a groundskeeper and pest-control manager for the Benicia Unified School District from 2012 until May 2016. His job included spraying glyphosate, in the high-concentration brand called Ranger Pro, from 50-gallon drums 20 to 30 times a year for two to three hours a day.He testified he wore protective clothing, including a sturdy jacket, goggles and a face mask, but said he couldn't fully protect his face from wind-blown spray. And twice, he told the jury, he got drenched with the herbicide - once when a spray hose became detached from a truck that was hauling it, and another time when a backpack container he was carrying leaked.But Bolanos, in her tentative ruling, said Johnson's lawyers "presented no evidence that any Monsanto employee believed at any time that exposure to Monsanto's (glyphosate) products cause" non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Even if a Monsanto official deliberately ignored Johnson's queries, which the company denies, "not returning a phone call does not rise to the level of despicable conduct," the judge said.At the hearing, she also questioned whether the largest portion of Johnson's remaining damage award, $1 million for each year of his life expectancy before the cancer diagnosis, was authorized by California law.Miller said state appellate courts have approved damages for "loss of enjoyment of life for the years that are taken away from you."Bob Egelko is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer. Email: begelko@sfchronicle.com Twitter: @BobEgelko