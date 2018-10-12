© Reuters / Rebecca Naden

English Conservative voters are so completely committed to Brexit - no matter what - that they are even willing to sacrifice the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom to make it happen. What kind of 'union' is this, exactly?It's not just a few of them who are thinking that way, either. Large majorities of English Tory voters would be willing to support Scottish independence (79 percent) or even the undoing of the Northern Ireland peace process (75 percent) as "worth it" to "take back control" from the European Union, new research from the Universities of Edinburgh and Cardiff has suggested.Even more shockingly, a huge majority (87 percent) of 'Leave' voters in Northern Ireland itself see the potential unravelling of the peace process as an acceptable price to pay to ensure Brexit goes ahead. In contrast, just one of the NI respondents who voted Remain (which was the overall majority in NI) said Brexit was more important than peace.To put this in context, it's important to understand that the NI 'Leave' voters are typically DUP supporters who believe most passionately in maintaining the union with Britain - but rather inexplicably, a huge 86 percent of them said that Scottish independence would also be worth the price, despite the fact that it could precipitate the breakup of the entire union - which they have historically treasured.The surveys also found that nearly half (49 percent) of English Tory voters don't believe Scottish MPs should sit in the UK cabinet - and 24 percent of Scottish Conservatives don't want Scots MPs in the cabinet either. Significant numbers of English conservatives also believe that when it comes to government spending, England gets less than its fair share (41 percent) while Scotland gets more than its fair share (52 percent).The researchers said the results revealed "attitudes to the union marked principally by rivalry and mutual indifference".Ailsa Henderson, a Professor of Political Science at the University of Edinburgh, said that the research suggested that Leave voters - but not exclusively Leave voters - are actually relaxed about a potentially "fundamental transformation" of the union.Notably, the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the creation of Northern Ireland in 2021 was nowhere mentioned on the agenda. Perhaps that is because, as we approach this sensitive anniversary and the threat of conflict hangs over the North again, there has never been more serious talk of this outpost of the union breaking away and rejoining the rest of Ireland.The so-called 'little Englander' Brexiteers might get their little England in the end.