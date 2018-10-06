Apparently when they tasted the appeal of Bolshevism."Rudeness is the weak man's imitation of strength," reflected longshoreman philosopher Eric Hoffer. The events of the last month affirm this wisdom.Now, hours before the confirmation vote that they sought to postpone, the Democrats' boisterousness appears, belatedly at least, asThis weakness, which may seem anything but when in earshot of protesters, appears most apparent in the U.S. Senate. Democrats lack the raw numbers to win.to derail Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court,Jackson A. Cosko, 27, a "fellow" paid by an outside group to work for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and a recent employee of Senator Maggie Hassan, appeared in federal court on Thursday on charges related to theincluding Orrin Hatch, Mike Lee, and Lindsey Graham. Cosko allegedly posted personal telephone numbers and home addresses using a Senate computer."If you tell anyone[,] I will leak it all," the perpetrator allegedly told a Democratic staffer who witnessed Cosko accessing a computer in Hassan's office. "Emails[,] signal conversations[,] gmails. Senators['] children's health information and socials."and the repeated interruptions at his confirmation hearings that turned the proceedings into chaos -- on Day One, which witnessed Capitol police arrest 70 (they arrested over 300 on Thursday). Democrats planned this spontaneous show of outrage on a conference call. Anti-Kavanaugh protesters similarly occupied state offices of Susan Collins and Joe Manchin, resulting in multiple arrests.More recent confrontations, includinga perception that evaporated with the revelation that the two women, like one of Kavanaugh's accusers,(yes, and people make a living playing video games, too). They identified themselves as sexual assault survivors. One failed to note her employment as theAs one Hill staffer explained to me, thethe way assembly-line workers do.Some, finding their way to the House side of Capitol Hill, need impromptu education sessions instructing that the lower-chamber does not vote on judges. When their shifts end, they abruptly clock-out and another group of workers takes their place. The insult that liberals protest because they do not hold jobs does not work here.The demonstrations serve as a microcosm for what plagued the hearings themselves: dishonesty and bad faith.Their ostensible demand masked, however thinly, a desire to delay the vote on Kavanaugh until after the election. Dianne Feinstein bemoaned the Fourth Estate's intrusion [the press] into the life of accuser Christine Blasey Ford even asThe stated objection to Kavanaugh shifted from sexual assault to excessive teen drinking to the lack of a judicial temperament.To borrow a phrase from the 1960s campus activists from whose tactics the Democrats borrow,Democrats, already driven to vote this November given their distaste for the president, did not need added incentive.The brat-fit Democrats threw because of their minority status does not block another conservative from the court and may very well prevent Democrats from regaining either house of Congress. Beyond this, it creates a boy-who-cried-wolf perception that prevents another such stunt, or at least impedes its effectiveness.Perpetuating this minority status ironically comes at the expense of, and in service to, the minority rule enjoyed by Democrats for decades. Democrats did not need the U.S. Supreme Court to institute Social Security or establish the Peace Corps. But abortion on demand, gay marriage, prohibition on school prayer, the abolition of the death penalty, and much else on the liberal wish list became the law of the land because of the U.S. Supreme Court, a parallel national legislature when controlled by the Left.Add to these handicaps widespread public contempt for much of that party's agenda, and one begins to see why Democrats need the courts so much. Unfortunately for them, the rude, no-holds-barred gambit for the high court (dishonestly used as something other than a court in their hands) makes it even further from their grasp.