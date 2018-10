© Sputnik



Ambitious S-400 contract with Russia

© Reuters / Sputnik Photo Agency/Reuters



Russia reportedly to be granted with vintage MiG-21s

© Reuters / Brogdan Cristel/Reuters



Vladimir Putin heads to India for a two-day visit, during which he will meet PM Narendra Modi. All eyes will be on the $5-billion deal to purchase S-400s from Russia, which Delhi approved in defiance of a US threat of sanctions.The Russian leader is due to arrive in India on Thursday. There won't be time for chit-chat, however, as Putin and Modi areMilitary cooperation between Russia and India has been heightened after New Delhi resisted pressure from the US and decided to purchase the S-400 Triumf complexes from Russia. The $5-billion deal to purchase the most sophisticated Russian aerial-defense system available on the market will be signed during Putin's visit to India, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.By approving the contract, the Indian government has defied the US Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, also known as CAATSA on Russia.The Russian S-400s are currently the best complexes in their class. India has "healthy pragmatism," and it doesn't want "to somehow annoy" Washington by purchasing them, Aleksey Martynov, a director of the International Institute of the Newly Established States group, told RT."When it comes to choosing between security and any other issues, any normal country will make a choice in favor of security. For this reason,, despite all the threats and sanctions from the US, this is an absolutely logical choice," he explained.Putin's visit also follows reports that India will present Russia with three vintage MiG-21 supersonic fighter jets as a reminder of a major agreement on military cooperation reached between the two countries back in the 1960s.The gift is symbolic since the MiG-21 was the first non-Western warplane purchased by the Asian nation.These aircraft are intended to "showcase the all-weather friendship and deep strategic partnership between India and Russia, which has been put to the test in recent times due to changing geopolitical conditions," the report said.Developing close relations with India, a member of BRICS, remains one of Moscow's top foreign-policy priorities.