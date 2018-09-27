© REUTERS / Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

US military aid and weapons sales to the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen would be prohibited under a resolution introduced in Congress by lawmakers Tulsi Gabbard and Walter Jones.The resolution "would reclaim Congress's constitutional right to declare war by prohibiting the President from perpetuating ongoing wars or supplying war materials, military troops, trainers, or advisers, military intelligence, financial support or their equivalent in association, cooperation, assistance, or common cause without first receiving congressional authorization," a press release issued by Congresswoman Gabbard said on Wednesday.The measure was introduced as a "privileged resolution" that could require Congress to vote on the measure in committee, even if the measure has little chance of passage.Congress needs to reassert its role and responsibility provided in the Constitution, and end support for the Saudi-led coalition's military campaign in Yemen, Gabbard explained., an incident that was followed by a Trump administration decision to reaffirm US support for the Saudi-led air war.The decision was reportedly prompted by fear of jeopardizing a $2-billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Gabbard said.