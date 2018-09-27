Puppet Masters
Kavanaugh's 1982 calendar entries don't support Ford's allegations
Conservative Tribune
Sun, 23 Sep 2018 09:57 UTC
Facing damaging but almost completely unsubstantiated claims that he acted improperly with a girl back when he was a teenager, the conservative nominee has dug into his personal archives to defend himself.
Up until now, the vague accusations made by Christine Blasey Ford had only resulted in a "he said, she said" stalemate. Liberals insisted that Blasey Ford's story of a bad encounter at a drunken party be believed, while conservatives have pointed out that the nearly 40-year-old claim is impossible to verify.
Finally, Kavanaugh has presented tangible evidence that the accusation doesn't hold up.
On Sunday, The New York Times reported that the judge has found old calendars from the period when the unproven groping allegedly took place - and they appear to support his claim that the incident didn't happen.
"Kavanaugh has calendars from the summer of 1982 that he plans to hand over to the Senate Judiciary Committee that do not show a party consistent with the description of his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford," explained The Times.
"The calendar pages from June, July and August 1982, which were examined by The New York Times, show that Judge Kavanaugh was out of town much of the summer at the beach or away with his parents," the newspaper continued.
"When he was at home, the calendars list his basketball games, movie outings, football workouts and college interviews. A few parties are mentioned but include names of friends other than those identified by Dr. Blasey."
Here is perhaps the biggest nail in the coffin for Blasey Ford's already-flimsy story: The calendar contains entries for parties, but none of the names included in those entries match the names Blasey Ford listed.
That any names were included in his calendar entries for parties shows Kavanaugh was remarkably thorough about recording his social schedule.
That fact is yet another point in favor of Kavanaugh and against his accuser. The woman behind the claim has admitted that she can recall almost nothing specific about the incident, including its location, time, or other people involved.
The few names brought up by Blasey Ford have refuted her story and indicated that they don't remember a party with both her and Kavanaugh.
"Mr. (Mike) Judge has told the Judiciary Committee that he remembered no such incident and had never seen Judge Kavanaugh behave in such a way," explained The Times, referring to one alleged witness of the drunken party.
"The only other two people identified as being in the house at the time, but not the bedroom, have also said in recent days that they did not recall the incident. Patrick J. Smyth said he did not remember such a party or see any improper conduct by Judge Kavanaugh."
"Leland Keyser, a former classmate of Dr. Blasey's at Holton-Arms, said she did not know Judge Kavanugh or remember being at a party with him," stated the newspaper.
Accusations of this type are of course serious, and conducting due diligence is part of the vetting process for anyone nominated for a powerful position.
There comes a point, however, when weak and impossible to prove allegations need to be put to rest. Blasey Ford may genuinely believe that something like the incident she described did happen; she may be telling the truth about a teenage trauma affecting her for decades, too.
The problem is that there is zero evidence it was Brett Kavanaugh who did what she claims, and no way short of a time machine to prove her accusations.
By all accounts, Kavanaugh has been a responsible and thoughtful family man and legal scholar for the entirety of his adult life - and that record needs to stand far above one person's increasingly shaky claim.
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly claimed that Judge Kavanaugh's 1982 calendar does not contain any names identified in Christine Blasey Ford's claim against Kavanaugh. The calendar does reference Mike Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh and, according to Blasey Ford, a witness to the alleged assault. Judge's name, however, is not mentioned in reference to any parties, while other names are - none of which have been identified by Blasey Ford. We apologize for the mistake.
