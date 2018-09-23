According to a federal audit, the U.S. taxpayers blew about $90 million to fund a project doomed from the start. "Someone must be pocketing the cash," Judicial Watch reports. The trail of breadcrumbs led straight to a company linked to Hillary Clinton and some of her favorite cronies, and even deeper down the "deep state" ladder to Mr. George "Satan" Soros himself.
In 2014, While Hillary Clinton was at the helm as Secretary of State under Barack Obama, the U.S. Agency of International Development [USAID] scraped together $216 million taxpayer dollars for a program helping "tens of thousands of Afghan women get jobs and gain promotions."
Some say it was Hillary Clinton's personal ATM machine. Others believe the cash was funneled to the Muslim Brotherhood. Only one thing is certain, there weren't any jobs for many women before or after the project.
The money trail indicates it was intended from the start as only a front, because everyone knew it never had a chance. Officially called "Promoting Gender Equity in National Priority Programs," they actually spent nearly $90 million of the allotment.
According to the audit report released by a "Special" Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, around 55 women "got new or better jobs" in three years. That works out to $1,636,363.63 spent on each one, just to help them find a job. That is if they didn't find that job or promotion on their own.
The Promote program can't even prove they really did help the women. The records were useless. "In addition, SIGAR found that USAID/Afghanistan's records on the contractors' required deliverables were incomplete and inaccurate because the agency's management did not give contracting officer's representatives enough guidance on record keeping," the report notes.
So, where was all that money spent?
As Judicial Watch writes, "one of the biggest contracts went to a company, Chemonics International, with close ties to the Clintons. The Washington-based development firm was awarded $38 million."
Chemonics notably "thrived during Clinton's tenure," Judicial Watch asserts, "nabbing more contracts during the Haiti reconstruction effort than any other company."
As reported by Non Profit Quarterly, "for every dollar of U.S. government aid to Haiti through USAID, only one cent went to Haitian organizations, Haitian companies, or even the Haitian government, as opposed to contracting with non-Haitian organizations, nonprofit and for-profit, for the delivery of aid."
After $10 billion was spent on rebuilding Haiti, "permanent housing or decent water and sewage systems" still don't exist. There were plans "to build 15,000 houses at a cost of $53 million."
As "the cost ballooned to $93 million and the number of homes to be built shrunk to 2,600," the U.S. embassy "authorized $70 million to build townhouses with pools for U.S. embassy staff." Those have, "functional electric power and clean drinking water, which is unavailable for most everyone else in Haiti."
"On the darkly comic side," NPQ observes, "are the model homes built for the Zoranje housing festival, supported by the Clinton Foundation among others, a $2.4 million 'showroom' for international firms to build prototype houses in the expectation of winning contracts for mass production."
Unbelievably, "the homes ranged from the impractical (for example, wood homes in a nation that has been largely deforested) to the nutty, and not one house model was used to make homes for Haitians anywhere." People do live in the models. One advocate calls it "squatting in a permanent reminder of what our aid intended to give them."
A separate Judicial Watch investigation revealed that in Guatemala, the U.S. is also picking up the tab for shady deals benefiting George Soros. One of the dozens of Soros linked entities working to change the country's constitution "is Chemonics International," Judicial Watch revealed.
They described the company in April as "a private development firm that partnered with Soros owned Open Society Foundations in Albania and received a $37 million grant from the U.S. Agency of International Development (USAID) for a Guatemalan youth and gender justice project."
Another project that Chemonics is working on was reported by The Humanitarian. They relate the "Hands Up Foundation operates in partnership with SAMS (Syrian American Medical Society), which works with the White Helmets alongside the controlling extremist factions where they are based."
"SAMS," they explain, "is a predominantly Chicago based, Muslim Brotherhood organization that receives copious funding from USAID, the U.S. State Department outreach agent for CIA clandestine operations against target nations."No matter where the money went to in Afghanistan, the SIGAR report shows that the people in charge were well aware it would not be helping any women because there weren't any jobs at all. The audit notes the Afghan government laughed when told of the "Promote" program and wouldn't commit to sustaining it.
"USAID has also donated $31 million to the White Helmets via Chemonics, one of its many subcontractors."
"It is also unclear whether the graduates will obtain jobs in the private sector in large numbers due to the country's low projected economic growth rate," the report says the officials were told. "This raises questions about whether Promote is sustainable at all and could put USAID's investment in the program in jeopardy."Despite the dismal chances for success, the Obama administration proudly announced in the summer of 2013 the launch of the "largest women's empowerment program in [USAID] history."
They were planning to spend $216 million "to advance opportunities for Afghan women to become political, private sector, and civil society leaders and to build upon existing and previous programs for women and girls."
Even in while the program was in full swing in 2017, the Institute for War and Peace reports
"Social activists said that hundreds of people with bachelors and even masters degrees have found it impossible to find work. One of the problems they raise is that widespread administrative corruption means that candidates are selected on the basis of connections rather than personal achievement."
About the Author:
Mark Megahan: formerly a personal injury paralegal, now active on social media for several years in the realm of Conservative politics.