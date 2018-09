© Jerry Tremaine / Global Look Press

No-deal Brexit might result in lengthy civil unrest and surge in crime, caused by food and medicine shortages, according to a leaked police report, which deemed a call on the military to tackle the anarchy a "real possibility."If the UK fails to reach any deal on the Brexit, the departure from the EU might lead to up to three months of turmoil in the country, the report states.The said shortages will also likely lead to a surge in acquisition crime, namely theft and robbery. Lack of necessity goods also gives ground to the "expectation that more people will become ill," according to the report.To tackle the chaos, UK law enforcement will require "widespread leave embargoes," the report states. The numbers of police will be also affected by the Brexit itself, since the EU nationals will lose their warrant cards. The Metropolitan police alone will lose some 750 of its officers.National Police Chief's Council lead for operations, Chief Constable Charlie Hall, apparently tried to downplay the gloomy report, stating that it the police was "planning for all scenarios" in the event of a no-deal departure from the EU.However, we remain vigilant and will continue to assess any threats and develop plans accordingly," Hall told the Sunday Times.UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid, however, was apparently not so sure about the impossibility of such a scenario, refusing to rule it out."That's what we've been doing across government, including my own department, so of course that means working closely with police. I'm not going to get into what the situation may or may not be, but" Javid told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show.