© Getty Images

RT's Keiser Report looks into the post-US dollar world as more and more countries are opting to use their national currencies as they fall victim to relentless US tariffs and sanctions.Max Keiser discusses the issue of the US weaponizing its currency with the head of research for GoldMoney.com, Alasdair Macleod, who points out that the US knows the global financial system doesn't have an alternative to the greenback yet, and uses it to its advantage.The analyst mentions China, which will inevitably turn to yuan for trading at least inside the Asia region. According to Macleod, China has been accumulating gold for a long time to have the opportunity to back its national currency.