Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

While the US is increasing its military presence in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry warns of preparations to stage a chemical attack on Syrian territory.According to them, the same happened before the last two attacks carried out by the international coalition led by the USA. This comes especially as the Syrian Army is preparing to liberate jihadist-held Idlib, a province that is mostly controlled by the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front.According to the editor-in-chief of the magazine Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense),in such a situation, when the statements of the US and Russia contradict each other, it is to prioritize those of the Russian Ministry of Defense, whose data come from military intelligence. "[The statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense] are not mere statements but confirmed and reliable information," he told the Vzglyad newspaper.shares that view and finds that statements by Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov about the imminent provocation have had an effect.It is true that the US has increased the presence of cruise missile carriers in the region and it is not known for sure why they did this. "The US could be replacing the obsolete missiles that were used in the previous attack, or they could be preparing for an attack on Syrian targets," he said.an expert on US affairs, in turn,"Obviously, they will not talk about Ukraine, but about Syria. If the US really plans something, they have to do it before the summit is celebrated," Domrin said.According to him, all of this escalation is part of thein the upcoming interim congressional elections. "Foreign policy itself is what Donald Trump is least interested in. He needs it only to show that he is a great guy and that Trump's supporters should be elected to Congress," he said.But the midterm elections are not the only reason in US domestic policy that could lead Donald Trump to attempt a fresh strike against Syria, saidFor him, the US president couldAccording to the expert, when US presidents begin to have serious problems in domestic politics, military operations usually begin."When Bill Clinton confessed to having lied under oath and having sex with Miss Lewinsky, almost the same day he launched two attacks on alleged positions of al-Qaeda in Russia," the political scientist said. At that time, the plan worked out, so the war factor as a distraction might work for Donald Trump, who may be interested in using this "tool," he added.In addition, with John Bolton's arrival at the White House National Security Adviser and Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State, Trump's foreign policy became remarkably aggressive.Mezhuev added that despite the existence of a strong opposition against the US president,Trump can take serious action without considering the consequences for all humanity, given its political fate only, "Boris Mezhuev concluded.On Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that foreign experts are preparing in the Syrian village of Kafer Zaita a staging of "chemical attack". The implementation of this plan is intended to function as a pretext for the United States, the United Kingdom and France to attack the Syrian government infrastructures.