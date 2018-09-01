along with Somalia, Afghanistan

Chinese people can look forward to a longer healthy life than Americans for the first time since records began, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) data.Chinese newborns in 2016 can expect 68.7 years of healthy life, compared with 68.5 years for American babies, the figures show.American babies can still expect to live longer overall, dying at 78.5 years compared to China's 76.4. but"The lost years of good health that are a factor in calculating healthy life expectancy at birth are lower for China, Japan, Korea and some other high income Asian countries than for high income 'Western' countries," said WHO spokeswoman Alison Clements-Hunt.according to the WHO data, which was published in mid-May."Chinese life expectancy has increased substantially and is now higher than for some high-income countries," said Clements-Hunt.The, the first such reversal for many years, she said.The world's longest living people are the Japanese. Babies born in Japan in 2016 were forecast to live for 84.2 years.