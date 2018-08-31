© Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters



An explosion that rocked a cafe in central Donetsk city, in eastern Ukraine, has killed Aleksandr Zakharchenko, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, and injured several other top officials."The head of the DNR, Alenksandr Zakharchenko, has died as a result of a terrorist act," a spokesperson of the self-proclaimed republic's administration told journalists, revealing no details of the incident.A state of emergency has been imposed, Kazakov said, adding that borders with both Ukraine and Russia were sealed as the security services are "actively searching for the potential perpetrators."One of Zakharchenko's deputies also sustained severe injuries in the blast while several bodyguards died in the incident, Kazakov said. He added that Zakharchenko died at the scene as well, contrary to the earlier reports suggesting he was injured and succumbed to his wounds in a hospital.Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his "deep condolences" to the relatives and the loved ones of the DNR head, the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin called Zakharchenko "a real people's leader," and "a brave man." He also said that this incident shows that "those, who chose the path of terror, violence and intimidation, do not want to seek a peaceful...solution...and engage in a real dialog with the people living in south-eastern [Ukraine].""Instead of abiding by the Minsk Agreements and seeking ways to resolve the internal [Ukrainian] conflict, the Kiev warmongers opted for a terrorist scenario, thus exacerbating an already tense situation in the region," she added. The Ukrainian security service, the SBU, has denied involvement in the killing of the DNR head.Zakharchenko headed the self-proclaimed republic since November 2014 when a crisis broke out in Ukraine following a military coup d'état that ousted a lawfully-elected president. The Eastern Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk engaged in open conflict with Kiev since they refused to accept the new government, following the 2014 coup, and established the self-proclaimed republics. He previously survived several assassination attempts.