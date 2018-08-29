© Reuters (file photo)



The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has puts its facilities on lockdown after reports multiple staff members were sickened by unknown substances . This comes after a similar emergency in an Ohio prison."The safety and security of our employees is my number one concern,"John Wetzel, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary, said as he announced the lockdown."Our state prisons, especially, those in the western part of the state, have experienced recent incidents in which employees have been sickened and we need to get to the bottom of this issue now."Those affected were given a special medication, used to quickly reverse opioid overdoses, called naloxone.The reports came against the background of a massive, nation-wide prison strike, with inmates across 17 US states protesting inhumane conditions and prison labor, which they describe as "modern day slavery."