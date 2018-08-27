© Aftonbladet/Global Look Press/ZUMA Press



"a very very good person for German people," he claimed that Hitler "freed Germany from the globalists and the bankers, that have a grip over Sweden today. He did what was necessary to secure his people's freedom," Lindberg went on. "We're National Socialists, as Hitler was and we do whatever it takes to take our nation back."

His party is about to run in the general election.The Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM) held a rally in Stockholm on Saturday, facing offThe pan-Nordic group was registered as a political party in Sweden back in 2015 and is now readying for its very first general election in two weeks.The phrase is an apparent nod to the so-called '14 words' slogan, coined by David Lane -"We want to take back the country from the traitors at the parliament," Lindberg told RT's Maria Finoshina, claiming thatthe NRM leader believes, and eventually even can "cease to exist" in their own country."It's already too late to just stop the immigration. We must kick them back," he added.Members of the NRM do not like being described as neo-Nazis, branding those who call them so "brainwashed," but at the same timeBut Lindberg went even further, and didn't shy away from praising Hitler personally and on camera.Calling the Nazi leaderGermany's infamous Fuhrer is surrounded with "a million lies," which many "not so [well-thinking]" people do believe, Lindberg claimed. Other extremely controversial statements of the NRM leader includedFollowing the shock interview, RT reached several counter protesters for comment, who were appalled by Lindberg's remarks. One protester said that "Hitler took 95 percent" of her family in concentration camps."I cannot believe he said that Hitler was a good guy. That must be a cause for police to intervene,"another protester said.Besides the heated and highly controversial rhetoric though, the rally and the counter-protest ended without any major incidents.The Scandinavian country, which has a long tradition of welcoming refugees, has seen a rise in far-right and anti-immigration sentiment, fueled by a surge in gang violence. Over the past few years, dozens of Swedes were injured or lost their lives in attacks in suburbs dominated by immigrant communities. An estimated 400,000 people filed for asylum in Sweden since 2012.where the NRM wants to present 24 candidates to the public, hoping to pass the four percent threshold to enter parliament.