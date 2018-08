© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters



"determined months ago that allegations of campaign finance violations involving payments to women before the presidential election were outside the scope of his mandate to investigate whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia's operation to influence the vote."

"The department produced legal analyses in 1973 and 2000 concluding that the Constitution does not allow for the criminal indictment of a sitting president," the Washington Post wrote. "Those opinions have never been tested in court, and doing so would require a prosecutor to buck the department's guidance and attempt to bring charges anyway."

Michael Cohen's testimony that Donald Trump told him to violate campaign finance laws is sparking fresh calls for impeachment, with #Resistors curiously silent on how 'Russia collusion' became 'giving women hush money.'The conviction of Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, on tax and bank fraud charges, coupled with news that the president's former attorney Cohen, pleaded guilty to a range of charges on the same day, sent social media and news outlets into a frenzy, with many calling for - or speculating about - Trump's removal from office.Democratic lawmakers have also spoken out about Tuesday's court rulings. Congressman David Price said that it would be wrong to rule out the possibility of impeaching the president if the Democrats win a majority in Congress after the midterm elections. "I expect that we will confront [impeachment]. At a minimum, we're going to confront the need to investigate a great many things."Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House, tweeted out on Tuesday that the guilty verdicts against Manafort and guilty plea by Cohen "are further evidence of the rampant #CultureOfCorruption & criminality at the heart of Trump's inner circle." However, the California congresswoman stopped short of calling for impeachment.But even if the Democratic leadership have not committed to impeachment proceedings -activists and commentators passed around the #ImpeachTrump hashtag on Twitter.which launched Robert Mueller's investigation and could end up putting two ex-Trump associates behind bars,And as the Washington Post noted in a rather sobering legal analysis about the likelihood of impeachment, MuellerAnd impeachment may be harder than it sounds - even if it turns out that Trump did direct his personal attorney to violate campaign finance laws. #Resistors would likely have to wait until Trump is no longer in office before attempting to throw the book at him, since