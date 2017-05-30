As a reminder, Axios notes, Cohen last found himself at the center of a media firestorm earlier this year when he played a substantial part in the still-unverified Steele dossier on Trump's Russia connections, which alleged that he took a trip to Prague to meet with Russian officials.
CNN notes that Cohen is the second person in Trump's orbit to flatly deny a request from congressional investigators. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn refused to respond to a Senate subpoena and rebutted a House request last week through his lawyer.
"I declined the invitation to participate, as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered," Cohen told CNN Tuesday, adding that he considered it a "total fishing expedition."And so - unsurprisingly, AP reports that the House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Cohen.
"They have yet to produce one single piece of credible evidence that would corroborate the Russia narrative," Cohen said.
He called the investigation a "rush to judgment."
A House Intelligence Cmte staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, AP reports, citing an unidentified person.When will the House subpoena Putin's records and be done with this once and for all?
The subpoena is part of the ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.
