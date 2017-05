"I declined the invitation to participate, as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered," Cohen told CNN Tuesday, adding that he considered it a "total fishing expedition."



"They have yet to produce one single piece of credible evidence that would corroborate the Russia narrative," Cohen said.



He called the investigation a "rush to judgment."

A House Intelligence Cmte staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, AP reports, citing an unidentified person.



The subpoena is part of the ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn refused to respond to a Senate subpoena and rebutted a House request last week through his lawyer.