The 2017 CEO-to-worker compensation ratio of 312-to-1 was far greater than the 20-to-1 ratio in 1965

A recent report by the Economic Policy Institute shows that top managers are getting higher compensation every year, while their employees' salaries barely change.the report said.and more than five times greater than the 58-to-1 ratio in 1989."The difference between the compensations of CEOs and other very-high-wage earners is also growing, with CEOs of large companies earning 5.5 times more than the average earner in the top 0.1 percent.The key reason for the surging gap is the stock price evaluation of firms. Many CEOs' compensation is tied to the stock performance of a company, not by changes in salaries or cash bonuses.At the same time, CEO compensation is rising higher than stock indices, the reports shows. CEO compensation rose up to 1,070 percent between 1978 and 2017, while the stock market index (S&P) rose only 637 percent.."The Economic Policy Institute suggests solving the problem by reinstating higher marginal income tax rates for top management, setting corporate tax rates higher for firms that have higher ratios of CEO-to-worker compensation, setting a compensation cap and approving measures to allow company shareholders to vote on top executives' compensation.