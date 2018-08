© Fox News



"I have done logistics and advance and event planning for the White House under the Gore staff. ... At 23, I got appointed to the White House. That was not a place to learn how to be a young professional. That's a very difficult environment, because they don't believe in training. They just kind of throw you in the fire."

Omarosa Manigault Newman is no stranger to failing in The White House. She became well known by television viewers of NBC's hit show The Apprentice with Donald Trump.But this isn't Omarosa's first series of White House problems.As Al Gore's former office administrator Mary Margaret Overbey said at the time, Omarosa "was the worst hire (the Office of the Vice President) ever made."People magazine reported in 2004,The White House personnel office transferred her to the Commerce Department briefly. At her last short-lived administration role, Cheryl Shavers, the former Under Secretary for Technology at the Clinton Commerce Department, opined,Omarosa only lasted in that final role for several weeks.Another Clinton administration official reportedAnother former Gore staffer noted,She has been busted for exaggerating her roles in the Clinton administration, too. As Omarosa told an audience in Washington, D.C. on March 19, 2004, at a panel discussion on "Wearing the Pants: A Woman's Experience in a Man's World":When asked about her employment history, Omarosa falsely claimed the shifting was due to her marriage to Aaron Stallworth. They have since divorced, and Omarosa married John Newman in 2017.