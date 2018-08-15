Now, after being let go for personal issues, she's using that closeness to President Trump to make millions by calling her former boss a racist and a liar. She made the situation worse by illegally recording herself in secure parts of the White House.
But this isn't Omarosa's first series of White House problems. She worked in the Clinton Administration under Vice President Al Gore. As Al Gore's former office administrator Mary Margaret Overbey said at the time, Omarosa "was the worst hire (the Office of the Vice President) ever made."
People magazine reported in 2004, she was "banished from four jobs in two years with the Clinton administration." The White House personnel office transferred her to the Commerce Department briefly. At her last short-lived administration role, Cheryl Shavers, the former Under Secretary for Technology at the Clinton Commerce Department, opined, "She was asked to leave as quickly as possible, she was so disruptive. One woman wanted to slug her." Omarosa only lasted in that final role for several weeks.
Another Clinton administration official reported she was fired "because she couldn't get along with people." Another former Gore staffer noted, "she didn't do her job, and it got everyone in trouble."
She has been busted for exaggerating her roles in the Clinton administration, too. As Omarosa told an audience in Washington, D.C. on March 19, 2004, at a panel discussion on "Wearing the Pants: A Woman's Experience in a Man's World":
"I have done logistics and advance and event planning for the White House under the Gore staff. ... At 23, I got appointed to the White House. That was not a place to learn how to be a young professional. That's a very difficult environment, because they don't believe in training. They just kind of throw you in the fire."The problem? Anonymous Gore staffers confirmed Omarosa never was involved in advance work or logistics. Her job was "to respond to invitations."
When asked about her employment history, Omarosa falsely claimed the shifting was due to her marriage to Aaron Stallworth. They have since divorced, and Omarosa married John Newman in 2017.
Comment: When you hire a disaster...you should expect no less.
See also: