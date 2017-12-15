CNN staff mock black woman job loss

“Brooke, I'm going to do what you can't do, and what April and Symone are too good of people to do and that's just be petty for a minute.”
An all-female CNN segment on Wednesday laughed, gloated, and even screamed in mockery at the news that a female African-American member of the Trump administration lost her job.

CNN political commentator Angela Rye gloated and screamed at the news that Omarosa Manigault-Newman, director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, was let go from her position.

CNN host Brooke Baldwin, CNN political analyst April Ryan, and regular CNN guest Symone Sanders all joined in what was a public display of complete classlessness as the group all laughed.

"Brooke, I'm going to do what you can't do, and what April and Symone are too good of people to do and that's just be petty for a minute," Rye said, as reported by the WFB. Rye then proceeded to scream, and said, "Bye girl. Bye. We did it already on the podcast, April. Bye, honey, you have never represented the community. You are skin folk. We don't own you like Zora. Goodbye. Good riddance. Goodbye. Deuces."

After a few moments, Ryan said she did not "delight in anyone's demise."

This is CNN.

WATCH: