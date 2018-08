w

Regional seismicity

A strong and very shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 hit northern Alaska at 14:58 UTC (06:58 local time) on August 12, 2018. The agency is reportingThis earthquake can have a low humanitarian impact based on the magnitude and the affected population and their vulnerability. EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).The epicenter was located 60.9 km (37.8 miles) SW of Elupak and 564.3 km (350.6 miles) NNE of College (population 12 964).There are about 300 people living within 100 km (62 miles).