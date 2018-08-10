© Express, UK

Local farmers in Santa Fe, north-eastern Argentina, have seen seven cows killed and mutilated with some believing extraterrestrials are killing the bovine animals.Farmers in the region are blaming aliens or the mythical chupacabra - a myth from South America which supposedly feeds on animals' blood.Norberto Bieri, owner of one of the seven cows, told local media:"Some people say chupacabra or aliens did it. Others believe it was rodents."The truth is, the cows are dead and there are no answers as to why."Mr Bieri added that there had been other recent cases of mutilated animals.Samples were sent to the lab to be analysed and results indicated the cattle had not been shot or poisoned, adding more mystery to the case.However, experts offered their, more logical, opinion.A rat-like animal called hocicudo is endemic to South America and some believe they are responsible.